The Last Ten Seconds Of Life - The Violent Sound album review

With a sound that, superficially at least, is a simple mix of deathcore and nu metal, TLTSOL will be loved and loathed in equal measure.

The Violent Sound’s strongest suit is the way it makes such a potentially knuckleheaded musical hybrid seem like a genuinely great idea, albeit one we probably shouldn’t encourage too much. Songs like Six Feet and Blind Faith are no stranger to cliché, but when the riffs make the ground shake and you can practically feel vocalist John Robert Centorrino’s spit hitting your face, surrender to this band’s meathead bluster may swiftly follow. Ultimately, TLTSOL’s thunderous grooves and breakdowns are simply harder and nastier than most of their peers’, and the detours into creepy goth-bience take nothing away from the album’s sustained brutality. You will, of course, already know if this is your kind of thing or not, but it would be daft to pretend that this doesn’t slay.