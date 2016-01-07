The Iron Son: Enemy

The Iron Son is a new solo project from ex-Bleeding Through founder and frontman Brandan Schieppati.

Inspired by a brief retreat from the music industry to overcome a battle with mental illness and champion his love of fitness, this musical concept was born. While Enemy is Brandan’s brainchild, it’s also a collaborative effort with producer Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh.

Meanwhile, drummer Shannon Lucas (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder, All That Remains) lends a hand in the studio, Marta Demmel (Bleeding Through) plays the keyboard on Moral Messiah, and Chris Motionless contributes vocals on first single, Unleash Hell: a track that is pleasingly reminiscent of This Is Love, This Is Murderous.

The album is a dark, brooding, celebration of brutal metal and Brandan’s strong, venomous vocals are in a league of their own. Blood is a relentless track with a ferocious opening, The World Is Decay and the title track’s fretwork are powerfully melodic, and_ The Funeral_ is the most memorable track, but the album needs more of these standout moments.