Expansive and ambitious, The Dust Coda's Loco Paradise is much more than just a bit good

London hard rockers The Dust Coda come up trumps on incendiary third album Loco Paradise

By Essi Berelian
( Classic Rock )
published
Dust Coda: Loco Paradise cover art
(Image: © Earache Records)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Three albums into a career that by rights should be long and illustrious, The Dust Coda's new one finds them consolidating the work that’s gone into 2017’s self-titled debut and 2021’s Mojo Skyline

Ticking all the right boxes when it comes to classic-rock influences, Loco Paradise sounds expansive and ambitious, its remit stretching from full-on anthemic belters like Road To Hell and Rock ’N’ Roll Paradise to tunes reminiscent of Led Zeppelin at their most delicate, as on Love Sick and The Streets

To say guitarist John Drake has a fantastic voice is a major understatement; the fella can do heartbreaking vulnerability and snarling attitude with supreme ease, sometimes in a single tune: Since You’ve Been Gone (no Rainbows in sight) begins like a ballad before taking the roof off in style. 

Top-notch songwriting and serious musical chops in one incendiary package, Loco Paradise is more than just a bit good.

Essi Berelian
Essi Berelian

Whether it’s magazines, books or online, Essi has been writing about rock ’n’ metal for around thirty years. He has been reviews editor for Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, rock reviews editor for lads mag Front and worked for Kerrang!. He has also written the Rough Guide to Heavy Metal and contributed to the Rough Guide to Rock and Rough Guide Book of Playlists, and the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles (13th edition). Most fun interview? Tenacious D – Jack Black and Kyle Gass – for The Pick of Destiny movie book. An avid record/CD/tape collector, he’s amassed more music than he could ever possibly listen to, which annoys his wife no end.