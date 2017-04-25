Trending
TODO alt text

The Dahmers - In The Dead Of The Night album review

The best Sleaze you can get this month

By Reviews 

It must be Halloween every day in Sweden. First they belch up the Satanic Steely Dan-isms of Ghost, and now The Dahmers, perhaps the greatest horror-punk band since 45 grave. With a sound that’s sorta like The sweet and sorta like Generation X and The Hellacopters, Dahmers pour hooks, fuzz and raw rock’n’roll action into every ghoulish nugget.

The infectious hand-clapping stalker anthem Nightcrawler is the clear winner of the bunch, but this thing is crawling with potential hits, from the misfits-y Cut Me Down to the snarling NYN ‘77 punk of Rat Boy. also, for a band named after a gross emo serial killer, the songs on In The Dead Of The Night aren’t gore-drenched. it’s less Texas Chainsaw Massacre than, you know, some Saturday-afternoon spook-show matinee shit with, like, Vincent Price and bosomy vampire girls dancing around in a psychedelic shack to some obscure glitter-punk band from 1974. Pretty much perfect. Dig it like a grave, creep.