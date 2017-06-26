The Body/Uniform/Casual Nun at Electrowerkz, London - live review

CASUAL NUN’s [7] psychedelic, fuzzy rock may seem like an odd choice for the opener of tonight’s show of extremity, but the Londoners utilise their time well. The drumming duo are almost as enthralling as frontman Vasili Sakkos and his curious, and occasionally striking, wails. They aren’t everyone’s cup of tea but they are certainly a band to watch out for. New York’s two-man UNIFORM [8] conjure up a terror-inducing rave with screaming guitars, processed beats and electrifying vocals from Michael Berdan. The elements combine to create mind-melting, industrialised punk rock that pulses with spite and pushes one attendee so far that he’s soon escorted out. It’s a furious and wildly intense set that won’t be forgotten quickly. THE BODY’s [9] far too short but punishing performance is completely electronic tonight, a move that only pushes their extremity ever further. A fairly acquired taste, they never make the same record twice and this evening that creativity is expressed through pounding beats, Chip King’s instantly recognisable scream and painful squalls of noise. Hail To Thee, Everlasting Pain is an industrial nightmare that builds claustrophobic walls around horrific cries while Empty Hearth and its super-strange intro injects ever-increasing fear into proceedings. The Body are wholly disturbing and tonight they are on fire.