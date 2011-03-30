The Atomic Bitchwax: The Local Fuzz

Second only perhaps to The Master Musicians Of Bukakke in the Great Band Names top 10, this New Jersey supergroup’s output (generated as it is by members of Monster Magnet and former members of Core and Godspeed) has been a slightly less consistent affair over the past decade-and-a-half.

But if the idea of experiencing TAB’s fifth full-length offering in the form of one single 42-minute instrumental track sounds a less-than-enthralling prospect, the moment The Local Fuzz’s heavyweight cosmic jam comes to life on your stereo you’re catapulted down some late-night highway where the time is permanently set to 4:05am and the speakers heave and boom to the sounds of a premium stoner rock supergroove.

Trying to quantify stand-out moments here is a moot point; just turn on, tune in and enjoy this non-stop, white-hot riff party and wonder why on earth they didn’t do this all along.