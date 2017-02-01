The Amity Affliction live review - Roundhouse, London

Florida’s WAGE WAR [7] open with a set that shows off their metalcore chops and some riffy retro influences – a new name but with their second album on the way, be prepared to hear more.

STRAY FROM THE PATH’s [8] relentlessly energetic blend of hardcore and nu metal demands a physical response. Drew York launches into an impassioned speech against sexual abusers before D.I.E.P.I.G., drawing a roar of solidarity from the crowd, and brings a surprise guest on for First World Problem Child: Architects’ Sam Carter. NORTHLANE [7] have ambience rather than energy, their technical elements always carrying an introspective feel. They open with their most recognisable track, Rot, and Marcus Bridge switches effortlessly between clean and unclean vocals. Main attraction THE AMITY AFFLICTION [7] have the singalong appeal that Northlane don’t, but next to their support acts, the lack of variation in their song structures is noticeable. That’s not to say it’s a bad show, and opener I Bring The Weather With Me is note perfect. No moulds are being broken, but the swell of voices for The Weigh Down, Shine On and This Could Be Heartbreak is the sound of a satisfied crowd.