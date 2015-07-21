Terror: The Twenty Fifth Hour

Potent new track The Solution was an early sign that Terror’s sixth album would be heavier than fans are used to.

While reinvention has not typically been their mantra, this release shows definite shifts in sound.

Still 100% Terror, it’s a touch more old-school, less centred around fist-pumping choruses, and dominated by one- or two-minute songs. Scott Vogel sounds distinct and explosive too, as exhilaratingly displayed in Both Of You. Where Set The Trap and Life Goes On feature familiar metal influences, gang shouts, and breakdowns, Why? and Feed The Rats are charged with a more stripped-down punk fury, and the title track itself is entirely instrumental until the last eight seconds. Meanwhile, a riff seemingly borrowed from Keepers Of The Faith surfaces in No Time For Fools and brings to mind that, while the short songs are fittingly hardcore in length, the album goes too fast and isn’t packed with the hits that Terror typically deliver. The flag being flown is one of palpable fury on this occasion.