Ten Years After: Access All Areas

Guitar geeks and blues buffs alike would have been equally excited when Ten Years After re-formed in the early 80s to play the Reading Festival. On 1990’s Access All Areas live album (originally released on CD in 1994) they’re promoting the previous year’s About Time comeback with a homecoming show in Nottingham.

As ever the main man is singer/guitarist (the late) Alvin Lee, originally known for his lightning-fast fretwork but by this time adding shredding elements to every solo, as if to keep up with the later generation of turbo-squiddlers he influenced.

For TYA fans that makes things here a touch more metallic than is strictly necessary, and perhaps subtracts some of the feel from his soloing, but classics like Love Like A Man and I’m Goin’ Home still have a feisty groove to them.

The accompanying DVD is a fine master class, even if the performance doesn’t have the same edge or intensity as the band’s career-defining set at Woodstock (that you can find on YouTube).

Classic Rock 215: Reissues

