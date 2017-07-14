Temple Of Lies - The Serial Killer Suite album review

Ever heard a concept album whose ‘concept’ you completely grasp? Well, add the third album from these hairy East Midlanders to the ‘Your guess is as good as mine’ list. But disregarding the murder/death/ gruesomeness lyrical theme that broadly unites these songs, what matters more is that The Serial Killer Suite rocks as hard as anything this Stoner-influenced quartet have produced thus far.

Epic Doom’s staccato assault seems to address how we make a circus out of a ‘freak of society’, but that’s about as clear as it gets, lyrically. Meanwhile, taut, muscular riff-hooks abound, alongside melodramatic tritone intervals, pummelling bass drums and growling vocals. And if you can live with some pretty hoary old double entendres (‘Open wide and let me come inside’), you’ll be absorbed long enough to try working out just what they’re saying about serial killers, the universe and everything else.