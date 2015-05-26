Teethgrinder: Misanthropy

Learning to live with the disheartening reality of a Nasum-free world has been a daunting task for most clued-up grindcore fans, but this resilient subgenre continues to fight for its life, whether via Napalm Death’s ongoing noise revolution or the extraordinary nastiness of Nails.

What grind needs most, however, is new bands to fly the flag for vicious, white-out extremity that Nasum refined and defined in the late 90s. On this evidence, Teethgrinder are the answer to those high-velocity prayers.

Misanthropy starts slowly, with Rites Of Sorrow’s smouldering fanfare, before exploding like a vitriol-coated nailbomb and then sustaining both breathless pace and retina-snapping hostility for the remainder of its 41 dizzying minutes.

The Dutchmen get everything right here; from shin-shattering d-beats and furious blasting through to bursts of grotesque discord, this is a staggeringly focused and powerful debut that acknowledges grindcore’s intrinsic formula while injecting every seething second with jolting doses of flammable adrenalin.

Screeching from Desolation’s 80-second demolition job to the hateful giant’s march of the epic title track, Misanthropy is a revelation from harrowing start to bloody finish./o:p