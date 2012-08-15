Tedeschi Trucks Band: Live: Everybody’s Talkin’

Lotta talent under one roof: slide-guitar maestro Derek Trucks has toured with Eric Clapton and the Allman Brothers Band (he’s the nephew of ABB drummer Butch Trucks), as well as leading his own dizzyingly eclectic group. Meanwhile, his wife Susan Tedeschi is a two-fistedly formidable blues-rock singer/guitarist who’s been in the front rank of the blues circuit for far longer than you’d guess by looking at her.

Now they’re rockin’ together on stage as well as off, and this double live package delivers the duo’s 11-strong band on their common ground: blues-rock stomp and steroided New Orleans funk, all garnished with lots of solos, plus a side-order of post-folk balladry.

Hence songs like the title track (the one from Midnight Cowboy) and John Sebastian’s Lovin’ Spoonful-era Darling Be Home Soon (the one on Slade Alive!). It’s an eloquently beautiful song, but a trifle too slight to bear being dragged out to a solo-stuffed 10 minutes.

A treat for fans of jam-bands like the Dead or the Allmans but, despite the beauty of Trucks’s soloing, possibly a little stodgy for those with shorter attention spans.