Steven Wilson: Get All You Deserve

Having assembled a virtuoso band to be reckoned with – and rejoined forces with avant-garde filmmaker Lasse Hoile – Steven Wilson unleashes the entire, genre-spanning contents of his mashed-up musical head.

With thorough coverage and beautiful atmospheric shots – band, Hoile’s giant projections, delighted audience… – Get All You Deserve misses some impact of the full Wilson live experience, but does offer a serious taste of a fantastic show.

Absorbing gems like Remainder The Black Dog and Raider II sprawl into extended, pensive jams, while Luminol covers every dynamic imaginable, all harking back to a time when progressive tracks could spiral on for aeons into worlds of meticulously orchestrated trickery.

If you don’t like prog rock, if you find it weird and pretentious, for god’s sake look away now. This is not for you. If you do, however, you’ll love this.