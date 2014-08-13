Steve Harley + Cockney Rebel: The Best Years Of Our Lives

The kids awaiting their idol outside Hammersmith Odeon on April 14, 1975, seen at the beginning of the live DVD of the concert that accompanies this reissue, were in no doubt. “Bowie’s faded,” declared one. “Steve Harley’s taken his place.” Harley may not have the status of the era’s big three – Bowie, Bolan and Ferry – but for a time he was up there. And this record marked his peak.

His fourth album – but first with his name in lights, above Cockney Rebel – it was his most successful, bequeathing one of the most memorable singles of the era: Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me). His only No.1, it contains everything that, albeit briefly, made Harley such a star: the sneering singing style, like a South London Dylan; the literate, allusive lyrics that were enigmatic yet populist; the undeniable melody; and audacious pauses ahead of the gorgeous guitar break and closing ‘la-la-la’s.

A mouthy would-be messiah, Harley’s leadership qualities are all over this Alan Parsons-produced album as he fires missives both personal (The Mad, Mad Moonlight) and religious (Mr Raffles, the album’s other hit) over sax-fuelled glam boogie (Panorama) and funk (49th Parallel). And although some of the music has dated, as a period piece it can’t be beaten.

CDs 2 and 3 showcase Harley and co. live at Hammersmith, playing earlier singles (Judy Teen, Mr Soft) and Human Menagerie (1973) and Quasimodo (1974) material. The DVD comprises footage of the same gig, with Harley in full theatrical flight. Harley was a contender – a serious one.