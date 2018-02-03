Steve Hackett - Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham album review

This is a celebration of Steve Hackett’s legacy, both with Genesis and also as an accomplished solo musician. Filmed at the Birmingham Symphony Hall, it captures the aura of the occasion.

The first part of the performance concentrates on his post-Genesis career, with material that includes songs from current album The Night Siren, as well as earlier material. The second half is centred around Wind & Wuthering, his final album with Genesis, marking its 40th anniversary. In all, there are five tracks from that often undervalued record, plus noteworthy classics such as The Musical Box and Los Endos.

The whole presentation is brilliant, and gives you an insight into how special that tour was for everyone. And the double-disc DVD also features behind-the-scenes footage, plus three promo videos filmed for songs on The Night Siren.

Essential for all Hackett/ Genesis fans.