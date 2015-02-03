Statues: Together We're Alone

These Perth hellraisers wear their influences on their sleeve, chiefly the chaotic assault of Botch, The Dillinger Escape Plan and early Every Time I Die.

However, rather than sounding like they’re a decade late, Statues take the trademark grating chords and rhythmic psychosis while still maintaining enough weighty riffs and melodic hooks to keep their debut relevant.

Opener All Fears Are Learned All Victories Are Earned doffs its cap to downtuned djent riffing before Always Building Always Breaking batters the senses with angular riffs and Jayme van Keulen’s desperate yelps. Affliction Prescription and Abide are pure Dillinger worship before the latter descends into a mammoth breakdown. A riveting, furious debut that brings a welcome return to a sound that should certainly shake up an unsuspecting scene.

Via Highland