Star & Dagger: Tomorrowland Blues

Star & Dagger are Dava She Wolf (Cycle Sluts From Hell guitarist), Sean Yseult (White Zombie bassist) and vocalist Von Hesseling, described here – with unerring accuracy, it turns out – as a hybrid of Tina Turner, Cherie Currie and Anita Pallenberg.

This debut overflows with sleazy blues rock and bursts with trailer-park strut. It sounds exactly like the girls were produced – and seduced – by Russ Meyer. She Wolf’s guitar growls like a chained-up Alsatian; Yseult’s bass rumbles like an idling Mack Truck; Hesseling’s vocals can best be described as ravishing – in both senses of the word.

As you can imagine, this is very good stuff. Ten trash-laden tracks, then, climaxing with Your Mother Was A Grifter, a tale of a vixen man-eater who ‘drained them dry and then gave them the shove’. Much like this album, in fact.