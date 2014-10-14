Solbrud: Jærtegn

Copenhagen’s Solbrud appear

Despite such un-kvlt tendencies, the band’s sound is an embittered and authentic one, the classic second wave combination of slow riffing and fast percussion giving their material a gruelling yet rousing feel. Their fondness for British black metal is suggested even further in that their sound is frequently reminiscent of early Hecate Enthroned. Such similarities aside (and it’s very possibly coincidence – there are only so many riffs available for this sort of take on the genre, after all), the four songs on Jærtegn are ultimately well-realised. The performances are solid, the sound is powerful but unfussy and the tunes stirring – but also unremarkable, passing the time nicely without offering something new.

