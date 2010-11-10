Sleaze Round-up: December 2010

Black Space Riders: Black Space Riders

The only problem I ever had with Zodiac Mindwarp And The Love Reaction and their duct tape-barbiturates-and-zero-moral-code approach to greaserdelic barbarian fuck-rock was that they weren’t from outer space. Well, Germany’s own Black Space Riders have ably sutured that gaping plot hole with this remarkable debut. There’s a “Total vision” at work here – it’s a concept album, with suites and trilogies, instrumentals and spoken word passages, and all of it, every last second, is about…riding through black space. Musically, BSR zoom deftly between Hawkwind-y space-prog and Zod-like used-leather thunder with the odd dash of down-tuned grunge and dollops of thick, greasy acid-funk. The band’s Teutonic stoicism – even when belting out cartoonish hellraiser anthems like Stoned Bikers In Space and Ride On, Black Space Rider only compounds the delightful absurdity/awesomeness of it all. A full-tilt gonzo piece of work, Black Space Rider is easily my favourite record of the year – the year being 2069, of course. (8⁄ 10 )

Snew: We Do What We Want

Second assault from these third-wave Hollywood scuzz merchants. Taking their cues from the more aggressive/psychotic 80’s sleaze-metal culprits – Dangerous Toys, Jackyl, Love/Hate – Snew bash out two-ton southern-fried rawk with prison-riot abandon, while frontman Curtis Don Vito barks out orders-to-rock in a larynx-shredding growl-howl somewhere between Jesse James Dupree and a torture victim getting his molars yanked out with a pliers. Dumb, loud fun.

Infernal Overdrive: Infernal Overdrive

Marc Schleicher was the unsung hero of Boston rawk in the past decade. His band, Cracktorch, combined a terrifying lack of concern for their own safety with a devastating two-guitar Thin Lizzy attack. When the band imploded, Schleicher just moved his circus act to New Jersey, got a fancy new name, and started it all over again. Acrobatic 70s pound ’n’ pummel. (7⁄ 10 )

Sasquatch: III

The problem with all this “stoner rock” jazz is that most of it is a plodding mudride played by sedated fatsos in corduroys. LA mind-messers Sasquatch take a more razzle-dazzle approach to the genre, constructing monolithic slabs of acid-guzzling power-rock and then turning them into actual songs, with hooks and choruses and all that good shit. Bad-ass. (8⁄ 10 )

Dragontears: Tune In, Turn On, Fuck Off