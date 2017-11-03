Slade - Slade Alive! album review

It’s October 1971 and, up from the Black Country and in for the kill, Slade convene for a three-night run at the Command Studios in Piccadilly, London.

Having nurtured a growing reputation as one of the UK’s most ferocious live acts, stints in the Bahamas and Germany helping bring their unique energy to the boil, the band are on the brink of record-breaking success.

With single Coz I Luv U edging toward the top of the charts, the 300 fans gathered each night are there to help Noddy Holder – who actively encourages their participation from the off – and his deadly crew seal the fervour that will fire their deathless run of chart-toppers.

Forty-five years on, this anniversary issue has nothing added, nothing taken away from numerous previous reissues (save for the inclusion of a fulsome booklet with an excellent context-framing essay by Chris Ingham).

Mainly drawn from the second show of the three-night run, Slade Alive! remains a classic. The insurgent rocking power of Lea, Powell and Hill, and the matchless roar of Holder, deliver original mission statements (Know Who You Are, Like A Shot From My Gun) and scene-stealing recreations of vintage and contemporary classics.

From the cover of Alvin Lee’s Hear Me Calling to the finale of Bobby Marchan/Little Richard classic Get Down And Get With It and Steppenwolf’s Born To Be Wild, it’s the perfect live document, blending vehemence with glorious celebration.

Let loose your larynx and fill your stomping boots again.