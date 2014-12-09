Silent Planet: The Night God Slept

Behold the latest in LA-based Christian metalcore. This sextet’s album will be their first on Solid State Records and features three of the songs from their Lastsleep (1944-1946) EP. Interestingly, these tracks are still their most exciting to date.

Wasteland shows Garrett Russell’s raucous, urgent vocals at their best, Darkstrand (Hibakusha) is an engaging example of their focus on lyrics, and Tiny Hands (Au Revoir) reveals their real songwriting flair with its soft fretwork graduating into a frenzy. While newer songs such as First Mother don’t live up to these, the focus on pacing and atmosphere is promising, and the death metal influence works well with the infrequent, cleaner vocal sections.

Native Blood features a more infectious chorus and is a reminder of the frontman’s fascination with history. This band don’t shy away from intellectual subject matter, covering everything from the bombing of Hiroshima to sex trafficking.

Below the storming aggression, there is always a strong undercurrent as this band push hard to provoke thought and force some empathy.