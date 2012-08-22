Trending

Sidsel Endresen & Stian Westerhus: Didymoi Dreams

Stunning set of improvised music from Norwegian duo.

By Prog 

Didymoi is the Greek name for the astrological twins Gemini, and the title of this live album, featuring the near-telepathic intimacy of these leading Norwegian players, makes perfect sense. The two discursive suites and achingly haunting encore here represent an enthralling adventure between guitar-generated electronica and that most ancient of instruments, the human voice.

Endresen’s stacatto splatter of vowels and consonants form a cut-up commentary against the swell of Westerhus’ sonic environments. Her singing flutters on the edge of song and melody; fragmentary pitches and glottal stops erupting like some obscure or newly discovered language.

Contrasting and shifting dynamics move like a swiftly developing weather front; sometimes bleak, suffused with brooding, scuttling rumbles, then transformed within seconds into sparkling motifs that skip and dance with ornate, radiant colours.

Endresen’s full-throated vocals against slo-mo spectral waves provide a cathartic yet profoundly lyrical climax. Such is their rapport, it’s impossible to tell who follows or leads throughout this remarkable collaboration.