Sick Of It All: Last Act Of Defiance

It was 2010 when these NY hardcore legends last released new material, but the 14 tracks found here are compensation enough.

Adding continuous variety to their indignant, high-energy songwriting while still safeguarding their wall-of-death-worthy formula, theirs is an ageless force. Deliriously fast-paced anthem Sound The Alarm kickstarts things hard. Lou Koller’s rabble-rousing vocals lead the charge gloriously as the palpable discontentment and feisty choruses of tracks like 2061 and Road Less Travelled keep pouring in. Still pleasingly unpolished and as heavy on gang chants, bass groove, and rhythmic guitarwork as ever, SOIA are not ones to settle in a corner of quiet frustration. They believe in revolution and this album makes listeners part of the movement. True, a few songs drag, but Mad Joe Black’s (Wisdom In Chains) guest spot on Facing The Abyss and the melodies and mighty collective shouts in Outgunned and DNC ensure this ends on a high.

