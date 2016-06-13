Secrets For September: Insert Title Ear album review

Secrets For September have been described as ‘Pink Floyd meets Pentangle’, and while this description is misleading (no airy folk prog here), it is accurate in the sense that the band have one foot in the cosmic camp, yet are very much grounded on an emotional, earthy level. Working as a three-piece in the studio, with Matthew North (guitar/bass/keyboards) joined by drummer Michael Soundy and impressive vocalist Ellie Taylor, the band display confidence and some impressive material on this full-length debut album. Of the seven tracks here, the three longest (clocking in at just under 10 minutes apiece) are also the best.

Complete with that Gong-y pun, the title track is an instrumental blending a strong Floyd influence with a pleasing space rock chug reminiscent of early Hawkwind. Any fears that this might be a one-trick space pony are allayed, however, by the following The Man From Torquay – inspired by a man they observed in a pub. A moving tale of loneliness with a huge rolling chorus, it’s a superb piece. With its climactic guitar crescendo, album closer Friends Forever sees things out on a real high. A tremendously promising work from a real band to watch.