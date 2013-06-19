Seasick Steve: Hubcap Music

The title may have been inspired by the makeshift components used to construct one of Steve’s first guitars (two hubcaps and a garden hoe), but this is a comparatively sophisticated set of recordings, frequently at odds with the rough and ready DIY ethic of his previous albums.

It’s about as slick as you could imagine him being, with a pristine sheen to the redneck boogie of Down On The Farm and the elegant prairie harmonies of Purple Shadows, although arguably at the diminishing of the down home charm of his earliest releases.

Jack White lends a kick-ass solo to the voodoo howl of The Way I Do and John Paul Jones weighs in elsewhere (bass, mandolin, ukulele), but some fans may miss the hobo simplicity of yore.