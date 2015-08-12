Screaming Eagles: Stand Up And Be Counted

Chris Fry’s sandpaper howl is the Screaming Eagles’ main asset, as they look to expand their fan base far beyond Northern Ireland.

Breakin’ All The Rules’ title doesn’t exactly sum up a band heavily indebted to the 80s, AC/DC especially, but its relentless swagger, chanted choruses, slide guitar and stormy blues beat pummel you into submission anyway. This is tough, unadventurous but satisfying melodic rock, content with clichés on Bow Down To The Blues, and majoring in rallying cries defying all doubters.

There are signs of growing imagination on the Iron Butterfly-style atmosphere of Streets Of Gold. For now, though, they’re giving their all to a familiar formula they know ain’t broke.

Classic Rock 214: New albums M-Z