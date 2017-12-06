Scorpions - Born To Touch Your Feelings – Best Of Rock Ballads album review

Nobody delivers a power ballad quite like the Scorpions, as this compilation proves. Yes, some of the songs are incredibly cheesy, but so what? That’s the allure of this type of song. With Always Somewhere to Still Loving You, Wind Of Change (inevitably) and Holiday and the rest the band have always done it with such conviction and style that you have to admire their achievements.

Not all of the tracks here come from their original source. There are two MTV Unplugged versions, and in the case of Send Me An Angel it’s a 2017 acoustic rendition. There also two new songs, Melrose Avenue and Always Be With You proving they haven’t lost their touch.

There is an argument to suggest that an album full of just ballads lacks variety. However, that shouldn’t deter anyone from getting hold of this 17-tracker, because it will make you smile, and smirk!