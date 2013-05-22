Scorpion Child: Scorpion Child

What would Robert Plant sound like fronting Motörhead? Check out hammer‐to‐the‐floor opener Kings Highway and you might just find out.

It’s a bizarre sonic illusion that this Texas five‐piece pull off more than once on this frenetic debut, but it’s a pretty good one that bears repetition. Lead singer Aryn Jonathan Black has a set of pipes that could strip paint off the hull of a battleship, and he also does a mean Noddy Holder.

Allied to the twin‐guitar tornado whipped up by Chris Cowart and Tom Frank, the effect is a little like sticking your head in a wind tunnel of pure metal fury – except for when they switch gears for the sweetly Zepplin‐esque Antioch. Excellent, noisy stuff.