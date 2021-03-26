Saint Agnes go for the jugular on Vampire

On their 2019 debut album Welcome To Silvertown, Saint Agnes populated their run-down corner of East London wasteland with secret witches, devils and death-or-glory gangs, painted in shades of vivid noirrock.

For this lockdown mini-album follow-up – six tracks plus horror-mood interludes – the human masks come off. ‘You call me evil, but baby I’m so much worse,’ singer Kitty A Austen snarls on This World Ain’t Big Enough, and so it transpires.

Repent finds her indulging in vengeful torture porn, Vampire details her propensity for emotional blood-sucking, and she yowls the title of I’m With You Everywhere You Go as half promise, half undead threat.

Between bursts of bubblegum melody, her façade of innocence melts away like a demon’s babydoll disguise, just as her band also expose their true face: visceral, corroded, dynamically hypnotic industrial slaughter-rock.

Witness them turning Grinderman’s No Pussy Blues into an electro-punk barrage akin to intrusive laser surgery going very wrong indeed, or pummelling through Wish, the gruesome slash-‘em-up finale that no one survives.

Talk about going for the jugular.