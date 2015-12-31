Ronnie Spector: The Very Best Of Ronnie Spector

There have been very few artists who’ve meant so much to so many generations of musicians. But Ronnie Spector seems to turn up at every important moment in rock history.

In her early days as lead singer in The Ronettes, Ronnie lent her keening, sexual vocals to future husband and hellhound Phil Spector’s songs, bringing sensuality and vulnerability to the otherwise relentless avalanche of his productions.

In the 1970s; former Beatles paid back their debt to her; George Harrison writing Try Some, Buy Some for her, while beneficiaries of the Spector sound, like Southside Johnny and, on one occasion, Billy Joel, remodelled the past in her honour. In more recent years, her greatest acolyte, Joey Ramone, got to record with her.

All these artists and more are represented here, on a brilliant compilation that collects pretty much all of her greatest solo moments, from Ronettes greats to Joel’s Say Goodbye To Hollywood and a striking cover of Johnny Thunders’ You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory. Essential.