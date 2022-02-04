Trending

Rolo Tomassi show genre-shattering ambition on Where Myth Becomes Reality

Free-ranging British rockers Rolo Tomassi head out on an epic journey through sound on sixth album Where Myth Becomes Reality

Rolo Tomassi: Where Myth Becomes Memory cover art
(Image: © MNRK)

Many people have tried to classify Rolo Tomassi over the years, and most have failed. Are they screamo? Hardcore? Prog? Alternative? Shoegaze? The answer is all of the above and plenty more as well. Where Myth Becomes Memory is one of their most ambitious and cinematic albums to date. 

Lead single Drip alone twists and turns like an electric eel, kicking off with what sounds suspiciously like a rolling pin being slammed against a wall, before all hell breaks loose, demonic howling making way for clear, sweet vocals, soon again overtaken by chaos. 

Screaming, crooning frontwoman Eva Korman is a marvel, the personification of what would happen if you cast the Cocteau Twins as Regan in The Exorcist, while beauty does battle with brutality musically, too, with the crushing riffs and battering-ram drums of Cloaked contrasting wonderfully against the swooning, sighing, ethereal Closer, a song sprinkled with starlight and full of longing. 

Another mind-melting album from a band that refuses to be pinned down.

Emma Johnston

