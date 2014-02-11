Roger Eno: Little Things Left Behind 1988-1998

Perhaps rather less experimental than his older brother Brian, Roger Eno’s distinctly English ambient-driven music is nevertheless every bit as engaging as his sibling’s more recognisable work. Working on soundtracks, as well as recording classical and other cinematically themed releases, his output of 27 albums in the last 30 years has also been staggering.

The pieces collected on Little Things Left Behind aren’t, as the title may suggest, an assortment of unused oddities or outtakes but are instead a graceful selection of his solo piano and orchestral work. Considering that it lifts material from a variety of albums, it’s still consistent and retains a lush opulence throughout.

Rather like some of Rick Wakeman’s more acoustic albums, it’s a collection that would undoubtedly also appeal to lovers of classical music. Indeed, whether on the string-infused The Wonderful Year and Mr Johnson Watches The Sky or the more straightforward Newton’s Statue, there’s plenty to adore.

The flow is somewhat interrupted by the handful of songs that include vocals, and although they are in themselves solid enough tracks, they’re pretty incongruous and probably should have been omitted. That said, this is a fine and accomplished anthology of an often unfairly overlooked artist.