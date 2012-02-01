Red White & Blues: Shine

Although guitarist Myke Gray wasted little time in forming Red White & Blues after Skin split, this fine debut album validates the haste.

A reconnection with vocalist Matti Alfonzetti (Gray’s bandmate in Jagged Edge) is pivotal to the reasons for its success. The Swede still has an excellent, rich voice that perfectly suits a set of songs that, Gray recently informed Classic Rock Presents AOR, aimed to recreate the vibe of Whitesnake, Van Halen, Aerosmith, the Crüe and AC/ DC – ‘the type of bands that made you feel joyous as kids’.

As implied by the group’s name, Red White & Blues employ a marginally earthier edge than Skin, but Rescue Me, Stand Up For Rock & Roll and Good Time rely on old school directness, while Counts For Nothing, a spine-tingler which connected with audiences on recent tours with Whitesnake and The Quireboys, works equally well in the studio.