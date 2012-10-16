Projected: Human

Sounding more crestfallen than a teenage girl who’s caught her older sister making out with her boyfriend in their bathroom, Projected

Which is not to say that Human is an exercise in abstract navel gazing accompanied by a forlorn acoustic guitar – this is an album set to stun. Sevendust fans won’t be surprised by the tenor of the songs here: lofty, broad and with an unrelenting impact.

Projected are at their best in songs like Hello and Alive, both destined to be banner-waving favourites, but also architects of their own undoing in a song like The Crown, which sounds like it failed to make the last A Perfect Circle album. There’s little nuance here either– everything’s set to a blistering 11 – but it’s a small gripe for an album that’s more than accomplished at grandstanding.