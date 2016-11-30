Profanal – Supreme Fire album review

Having travelled down the Left Hand Path and beyond the Ever Flowing Stream, these Italian lovers of Swedish-style death metal’s sound goes beyond mere homage, such is their devotion and attention to detail and study of the Scandic forefathers of the genre.

Profanal’s second album contains the trademark rhythm section of technically proficient brutality, mixed with some typically melodic passages storming through a Boss HM-2 pedal on maximum, and relentless d-beat percussive battery. Frontwoman Rosy has a lung-bursting, throaty command to rival LG Petrov, and while the band are hardly playing anything new, the enthusiasm and powerful performances throughout reveal Supreme Fire as a true labour of love. Profanal clearly revel (In Flesh) in perfecting their craft, bringing a new vitality of their own to a genre often considered stagnant.