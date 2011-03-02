Praying Mantis: Metalmorphosis

Usually when a band decide to plunder their back catalogue and re-record some of their best moments, the result is a disappointment.

So often they don’t take account of the serendipity factor that makes these classics in the first place. But Mantis have avoided the trap.

Metalmorphosis sees them reimagining five songs from their NWOBHM heyday, and each one benefits.

While it might be hard to believe that the band could outdo the originals, when you listen to the way in which they tackle Captured City or Lovers To The Grave and have given them a new sparkle, you’ll see that Mantis have shown that it’s possible to do this sort of thing with style.