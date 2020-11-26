pg.lost find light in the darkness on cinematic new album Oscillate

Pg.lost’s fifth full-length has expanded their lush, cinematic soundscapes further, sounding richer and more grandiose than ever before. The title track’s ominous synths burble perilously before a euphoric refrain lifts the entire ensemble out of the quagmire. On Oscillate, pg.lost prove adept at turning the dark on a dime and unveiling light beneath. Mindtrip lumbers along at a dawdling, melancholic pace before building to delirious euphoria. Whilst the usual crescendo-core post-rock tricks are evident, they’re employed with restrained artistry and a sonic depth hitherto unrealised on previous pg.lost releases.