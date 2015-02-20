Paul Raymond: Rewind 50

Not on the same level as the Stones or The Who reaching their half-century landmark, nonetheless Paul Raymond has had a good run, most notably with UFO. To mark the occasion, he’s re-recorded songs spanning his five decades, and avoided embarrassing himself.

People will immediately pick up on the UFO and MSG tracks, while there’s also a nod to Chicken Shack. Throughout, the playing is composed, while Raymond’s vocals veer between Phil Mogg and Rod Stewart with real character.

Best moments, though, are the previously unreleased The Sky And You (written by Terry Reid) and Twice Nightly. The former has a memorable zip, while the latter’s a pleasing blues-rock thump.

It's all decent, and that sums up the man's career.