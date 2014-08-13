Paul Elliott: Black Sabbath: The Vault

Does the world need another ‘unofficial and unauthorised’ Black Sabbath biography? Almost certainly not. But at least this one offers something beyond the bog-standard.

Author Paul Elliott takes a typically meticulous approach to his subject, and there are entertaining chapters on Sabbath’s often-overlooked non-Ozzy/Dio eras. (Although the level of criticism levelled at their undervalued ‘Black Purple’ period with Ian Gillan on vocals is arguably unfair.)