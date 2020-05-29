Patrón's debut album: sleaze-tinged desert swagger from star-studded lineup

It’s a reasonably reliable rule of thumb that you can’t go far wrong with an Alain Johannes production, and this debut from Loading Data frontman Lo (aka Patrón) is a prime example of the master’s work.

Recording for the final time at his 11AD Studio in LA, Johannes (who also covers guitar, bass and keyboards) accentuates Lo’s characteristic, timber-shivering alpha-male vocal with contributions from fellow Queens Of The Stone Age alumni Joey Castillo (also Danzig, The Bronx) and Nick Oliveri (Kyuss, Mondo Generator) to predictably glorious effect.

The Johannes sound – familiar from the Queens, Masters Of Reality, Them Crooked Vultures – is honed to perfection. Huge sleaze-tinged desert lilting, groove-heavy stoner swagger, all bolstered by Lo’s lascivious lupine howl (Room With A View) and the merest suggestion of diabolic lounge act bump ‘n’ grind (Very Bad Boy).

It’s a fearsome record, boasting similarly titanic glam-informed dynamics to Mechanical Animals-era Marilyn Manson. Highly recommended.

Patrón by Patrón is available from Bandcamp.