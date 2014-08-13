P Paul Fenech: I, Monster

Psychobilly is the music of the undead. The ghoulishly ancestral rock’n’roll sounds Fenech concocts on this album could have come from 1958, and will be played or heard by someone somewhere in 2058.

Tracks like I Got Fire are the snaky, mutant, chromium essence of the genre – Fenech is always driving in the same car, on the freeway to Hell, no way back. It’s a recurring motif on the album, tearing past the ghosts of roller-skating waitresses at long-demolished diners or the rusty remains of old gas stations, cackling with bait chain frenzy.

There’s also, however, an element to Fenech’s sound-world that’s more acoustic and countrified – You Ain’t Stopping Me (From Going Down To Hell) even has raucous echoes of The Pogues about it, betraying both Fenech’s UK roots as well as his understanding that psychobilly sprang from a gumbo that not only includes rock’n’roll, but also soul and country.