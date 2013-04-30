October Falls: The Plague Of A Coming Age

October Falls have quietly moved away from acoustic compositions into the realm of harsher and bleaker landscapes ever since

The Plague Of A Coming Age flickers with light and dark; the harmonic elements counter lyrical themes that are surrounded in distaste for the destruction of nature and Lehto’s rasped vocals reave a wounded path through the majesty of Snakes Of The Old World and the stunning elegance of Boiling Heart Of The North.

Clean vocals fly free on the title track courtesy of Amorphis’s Tomi Joutsen, who adds to the sweeping and epic nature of the record with bittersweet tones that subtly match Lehto’s unforgiving cries and soaring guitar work. Below The Soils ends the album with poignant flashes of guitar, lending a melancholy depth despite the otherwise heavy atmosphere. Simply divine.