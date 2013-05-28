No Consequence: IO

Four years on from their highly rated debut In The Shadow Of Gods, No Consequence have returned to drop a new slab of tech-metal in the shape of IO.

Tech-metal isn’t always the most groundbreaking of genres, but with opening track So Close To Nowhere, it’s apparent that rather than sit back on a previously successful formula, No Consequence have evolved in new ways that see them unafraid to move away from straight tech-brutality to take flight into more melodic, atmospheric arenas.

The technical musicianship on display is frightening, with standout song Sentient showing a marked step up in songwriting maturity and tracks such as All That’s Left and Coerce:Conform unleashing a barrage of machine-gun riffs with pinpoint precision. IO sits easily above the average fare that litters the genre.