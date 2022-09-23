Nikki Lane chronicles youthful follies on defiant Denim And Diamonds album

Country music's Nikki Lane is alive, kicking and rockier than before on Josh Homme-produced fourth album Denim And Diamonds

By Hugh Fielder
Nikki Lane: Denim & Diamonds cover art
(Image: © New West)

No sooner had Nikki Lane set up a suitable career path with 2017’s Highway Queen, mixing her country-gal emotional songs with a sassy indie vibe, than she was off duetting with rude country comedian Ben Hoffman, aka Wheeler Walker Jr, on his song Fucking Around, admittedly disguising herself as ‘Kacey Walker’. 

She then reverted to her own name to help out Lana Del Rey on her 2021 album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, as well as Australian alt.country singer Ruby Boots. 

Now she’s back, tracking down her youthful follies with a rockier edge supplied by producer Josh Homme and some of his Queens Of The Stone Age mates. 

On Denim And Diamonds, First High and Born Tough seek out her adolescence, while the title track and Black Widow stress her continuing defiance. This girl is not just following the satnav. She’s older, but wilfully no wiser.

