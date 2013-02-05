Trending

New Keepers Of The Water Towers: The Cosmic Child

Oceanic heaviosity from scandic stoner-rock voyagers

By Metal Hammer 

TODO alt text

If this Swedish quartet are the new keepers of the water towers then the previous occupants are soon going to regret handing over the keys – there’s no way anyone’s getting their damage deposit back here.

Over the course of Cosmic Child, a largely conceptual album, the gargantuan doom riffs and thunderous, low-end drum-pummelling alone is of such sheer physical mass that it feels like the incalculable gallons of acid-laced water cascading thunderously down upon you from the explosion of some giant cosmic water tower.

Yet it’s not all a barrage of lysergic punishment – there are moments of ethereal, Pelican-esque acoustic noodling and fairy-bothering folkish mandolins. While the Maiden-loving guitar harmonies towards the end of Pyre For The Red Sage might sit awkwardly with some, and certain reference points appear too obvious, Cosmic Child is a triumph of both subtlety and of crushing scope.