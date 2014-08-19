Myrkur: Myrkur

There’s always been something magical about the Nordic region and the music it produces.

The sounds of Myrkur are certainly following in the footsteps of greats. Fiery touches of raw black metal in the vein of Darkthrone seep into the otherwise ethereal nature of Myrkur, with the enigmatic, one-woman project utilising gorgeous vocals against a backdrop of harsher guitar sounds and the occasional scream in order to reflect the battling nature of the modern against the traditional – both in terms of music and the Scandinavian lands. Comparisons to bands such as Wolves In The Throne Room and Agalloch are indeed felt in the natural essence of the music and chants and choral lines appear during Nattens Barn, which soon leap into shimmering post-rock guitar progressions that echo Alcest and Deafheaven in their tone. Myrkur certainly aren’t hitting us with anything new here, but the scope is impressive and one-person bands are always a heck of a lot more interesting for their extended talents and depths. Myrkur shouldn’t stay in the realms of the unknown for too much longer, if this EP is anything to go by.

Via Relapse