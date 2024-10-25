Mr Big finish big on live album The Big Finish

As Mr. Big finally wind down their 35-year career with their Big Finish Tour, here comes their farewell souvenir.

The Big Finish is a live album from that tour’s show at Tokyo’s iconic Budokan (it's not the first time they have recorded there) more than a year ago.

The hard-pop-rockers, with drummer Big Big Train's Nick D’Virgilio having replaced the late Pat Torpey, begin with Addicted To That Rush, Take Cover and Undertow, before running through their breakthrough second album, 1991’s Lean Into It, which featured early hits such as Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song), GreenTinted Sixties Mind, To Be With You and Just Take My Heart.

The covers include Humble Pie’s 30 Days In The Hole and The Who’s Baba O’Riley.

