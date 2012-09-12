Mostly Autumn: The Ghost Moon Orchestra

It’d be going too far to suggest that Mostly Autumn have suddenly become a prog metal band, but this is the heaviest album they’ve ever done.

Everything here sounds more confident and flamboyant than on previous albums, and there are comparisons to be made with Nightwish and Within Temptation in the way they balance some striding guitar work from Bryan Josh with more temperate, folk moments.

But this isn’t about merely emulating such European bands. This is Mostly Autumn opening up their horizons and becoming more rounded and extrovert.

Vocalist Olivia Sparnenn is a revelation, combining unwitting sensuality with knowing innocence, and the band’s vibe has certainly altered for the better. This album is their game changer.