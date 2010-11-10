Trending

Michael Monroe: Another Night In The Sun/Live In Helsinki

Hanoi Rocks legend with Ginger and friends.

Thirty years on, Monroe’s face tells the story of his life as a true rock‘n’roll survivor. And on this new live album he exudes absolute conviction and the ageless energy of Iggy Pop.

Recorded in July 2010 it sees Monroe backed by ex-Hanoi bassist Sami Yaffa, drummer Karl Rosqvist (Danzig) and two guitarists: Steve Conte (New York Dolls) and Wildhearts mainman Ginger.

The set mixes Hanoi classics, vintage punk covers, highlights from Monroe’s post-Hanoi career, and even the previously unreleased You’re Next (pure aggro) and Motorheaded For A Fall (as gonzoid as its title suggests). And with no overdubs (Monroe describes the sound as “rough and ready-or-not”) this is live rock’n’roll at its most authentic.