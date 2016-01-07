Trending

Mgła / One Tail, One Head / MISÞYRMING / Kringa

Bleak rapture from the new face of BM

By Metal Hammer 

If tonight’s turnout is anything to go by, the four bands onstage this evening won’t be a secret within the black metal scene for much longer.

Austria’s KRINGA [7] tow a solid line in occultic black metal and set the standard for the night ahead.** MISÞYRMING [8]** are the new darlings of the underworld and the Icelandic group prove exactly why. The sound isn’t at its best and a little gets lost in the mix, but the young men onstage are passionate and confident, without seeming arrogant.

One Tail, One Head reach boiling point

(Image: © Will Ireland)

Something which can’t be said for** ONE TAIL, ONE HEAD [8]**, who have more rock star posturing than is entirely necessary, but when a band has the songs to back it up, a little cockiness isn’t the worst thing in the world. They fare much better than the last time they played this venue and the crowd are infinitely more receptive, too.

MGŁA’s [9] star has risen spectacularly during the last 12 months and the Polish group have worked hard to maintain an element of mystery – all covered faces and leather jackets, the band take to the blue-bathed stage and proceed to destroy minds. Mdłości I sets the tone while material from Exercises In Futility shows exactly why their new record is being hailed as a modern classic. With Hearts Towards None VII is euphoric, and Mgła are peerless.